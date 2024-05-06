  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Bringing Georgia O’Keeffe To Life With Her Recipes

Posted by

May 06, 2024
Sotheby’s is about to put a trove of Georgia O'Keeffe items up for sale. While the auction will include paintings likely to go for millions of dollars, we're interested in something less valuable, but to us, way more exciting — O'Keeffe's box of grease-stained, handwritten recipes, one of which you can see here:

This week Dan goes to see the recipes himself and talks with art experts, O’Keeffe scholars, and a woman who cooked for O'Keeffe towards the end of her life to find out what the recipes say about the artist. As for the auction? Well, it doesn't go exactly as planned.

To see all of Georgia O'Keeffe's digitized recipes, visit Yale's Beinecke Library website.

If you’re interested in learning more about Georgia O’Keeffe, check out our guests’ books:

A Painter’s Kitchen by Margaret Wood

Equal Under the Sky by Linda Grasso

Georgia O’Keeffe: A Life by Roxana Robinson

This episode originally aired on March 29, 2020, and was produced by Emma Morgenstern and Harry Huggins. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson, and mixed by Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

