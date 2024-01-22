  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Delta Tamales

Jan 22, 2024
Introducing Deep Dish, a new podcast from The Sporkful hosted by Sohla and Ham El-Waylly! Sohla and Ham are chefs, recipe developers, YouTube stars — and they’re married. In each episode, Sohla and Ham uncover the surprising story behind a dish, then go back to their kitchen to see what they’re inspired to cook up. All episodes of Deep Dish will run here in The Sporkful feed.

In this first episode, Sohla and Ham dive into the story of Delta tamales. When Detective Charles Sledge answered a call about a fatal car crash on a highway in Mississippi, he had no idea it would set him on a path to becoming the Tamale King, helping to preserve a type of tamale unique to the Mississippi Delta. Listen all the way to the end to hear Ham create a recipe inspired by Delta tamales, which you can find on Instagram

Deep Dish is a production of The Sporkful. The team includes Sohla El-Waylly, Ham El-Waylly, Andres O’Hara, Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with additional editing on this episode by Kameel Stanley and Josh Richmond. Transcript by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Original theme music by Casey Holford, and interstitial music by Black Label Music:

  • “November Leaves” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “Crosstown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Guitar Shaped Hookah” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “Lodge” by Erick Anderson
  • “Iced Coffee” by Joshua Addison Leininger
  • “Fifteen” by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Charles Sledge

