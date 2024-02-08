  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Tacos Al Pastor

Posted by

Feb 08, 2024
Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Tacos Al Pastor

Tacos al pastor are an iconic Mexico City dish — but a relatively new addition to Mexican cuisine. And they only came to be with influences from halfway around the world. Ham and Sohla share the surprising story of al pastor’s origins, then Ham visits Taquería Ramírez, one of the most talked about taco spots in Brooklyn, to learn their unique method. Make sure you listen all the way to the end of the episode to hear Ham cook up tacos al pastor with a twist! You can find that recipe on Ham’s Instagram.

Additional resources:

Deep Dish is a production of The Sporkful. The team includes Sohla El-Waylly, Ham El-Waylly, Andres O’Hara, Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with additional editing by Josh Richmond and Tomeka Weatherspoon. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Original theme music by Casey Holford, and interstitial music by Black Label Music:

  • “Crosstown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Lodge” by Erick Anderson
  • “Summer Kiss” by Stephen Sullivan
  • “Overly Confident Mailman” by Schuyler Peterson
  • “Fifteen” by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Taquería Ramírez.

