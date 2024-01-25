  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Tteokbokki

Posted by

Jan 25, 2024
Deep Dish With Sohla And Ham: Tteokbokki

Today on Deep Dish, Sohla and Ham explore the history of Korea through the story of a rice cake. Tteokbokki (Korean rice cakes) are as popular in Korea as hot dogs are in the U.S. Ji Hye Kim, the chef and owner of Miss Kim in Ann Arbor, Michigan, fell in love with tteokbokki as a kid in South Korea. When she moved to Michigan, her attempt to recreate a taste of home led her to tteokbokki’s surprising history as a delicacy of the royal court. Hear how Ji Hye reclaimed this beloved dish, and make sure you listen all the way to the end of the episode to hear Sohla cook up tteokbokki with a twist. You can find that recipe on Sohla’s Instagram

Deep Dish is a production of The Sporkful. The team includes Sohla El-Waylly, Ham El-Waylly, Andres O’Hara, Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with additional editing by Kameel Stanley and Josh Richmond. Transcript by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Original theme music by Casey Holford, and interstitial music by Black Label Music:

  • “Crosstown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Fifteen” by Erick Anderson
  • “November Leaves” by Kenneth Brahmstedt
  • “Spinning” by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Ji Hye Kim.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                     

comments powered by Disqus