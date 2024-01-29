  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Why Hibachi Gets Complicated

Posted by

Jan 29, 2024
Why Hibachi Gets Complicated
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

In 1964 Rocky Aoki, a Japanese immigrant, created hibachi restaurants in America when he opened his first Benihana. Rocky later said that he based his concept on the idea that "Americans enjoy eating in exotic surroundings, but are deeply mistrustful of exotic foods.” The restaurant took off, but Rocky's legacy is complicated. In this week's show we hear from people who knew Rocky, and we talk with a hibachi chef who's one of the more daring performers you'll find. We also hear from a former hibachi chef who says he was pushed to act "more Japanese" — and how that affected the way he thought about himself. And we answer the question of why certain cuisines are seen as “perpetually foreign” with the help of Professor Robert Ku.

This episode originally aired on March 11, 2019. It was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, Gianna Palmer, Jared O’Connell, and Harry Wood. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Rooftop Instrumental" by Erick Anderson
  • "Clean" by J.T. Bates
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Nice Kitty" by Black Label Productions
  • "Stay For The Summer" by Will Van De Crommert
  • "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Florida Keys Public Library.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                             

comments powered by Disqus