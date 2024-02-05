  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Undercover Dining With NY Times Restaurant Critic Pete Wells

Posted by

Feb 05, 2024
Undercover Dining With NY Times Restaurant Critic Pete Wells

New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells has been called the most feared food writer in America. He can make or break a restaurant with the power of one of his reviews. When he goes out, he does so in secret, making reservations under fake names because he doesn't want restaurants to know that he's coming. This week Pete takes Dan on an undercover mission to a New York restaurant. Then they talk about the nuts and bolts of Pete’s life as a critic. He eats out five nights a week, meaning he has plenty of bad meals — so how does he decide which places warrant bad reviews? And how does he account for the fact that different people have different tastes?

This episode originally aired on May 13, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Nora Ritchie. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Mellophone" by JT Bates
  • "Morning Blues" by JT Bates
  • "Simple Song" by Chris Bierden
  • "Talk to Me Now" by Hayley Briasco and Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Still In Love With You" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

View Transcript



Filed under //                 

comments powered by Disqus