  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Jun 05, 2023
After A Lifetime Of Eating, Gail Simmons Is Still Hungry

Top Chef judge Gail Simmons never thought she’d have a career in food. Sure, her mom ran a cooking school in their home growing up. Yes, she worked in the kitchen on a kibbutz in Israel. And it’s true, she wrote restaurant reviews for her college paper. But was food really what she wanted to do? It turns out: yes. Once Gail snagged a job on that as-yet-unknown reality TV cooking competition, she never looked back. Now, ahead of the Top Chef season 20 finale, Gail talks with Dan about how she’s become a better judge on the show while letting go of judgment in other parts of her life.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Nora Ritchie, with production on this episode by Abigail Keel.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Can You Dig It?" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "Hot Night Instrumental" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Summer Of Our Lives" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Shana Trajanoska.

