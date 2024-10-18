  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Jet Tila Cooks Pad Thai For 20,000 People

Posted by

Oct 18, 2024
Reheat: Jet Tila Cooks Pad Thai For 20,000 People

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Food Network star Jet Tila’s parents opened the first Thai market in the US in 1972. Now he’s trying to introduce people who aren’t Thai to the foods he grew up with. He tells the story of protecting his family’s store during the LA riots and explains why he considers himself more a businessman than a chef.

This episode originally aired on July 15, 2017, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Dan Charles. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "New Old" by JT Bates
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Jet Tila

