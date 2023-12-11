  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

How Do Michelin Stars Actually Work?

Posted by

Dec 11, 2023
How Do Michelin Stars Actually Work?
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Since the Michelin Guide was created in 1926, it has awarded about 3,000 stars to select restaurants around the world. And while Michelin has a ton of brand recognition, the system it uses to rate restaurants is also famously secretive. Today on The Sporkful, we pull back the curtain on the guide and speak with a former Michelin inspector about his experience handing out stars. Then we talk with Erika Adams, editor of Eater Boston, about the surprising reason why her city has no restaurants with stars. It’s not because Boston restaurants aren’t up to snuff — and in fact, the answer reveals bigger questions about Michelin’s approach.

Also featured in this episode is Chef Vijay Kumar of the restaurant Semma in New York City (pictured above, center, with his colleagues at Unapologetic Foods: Roni Mazumdar, right, and Chef Chintan Pandya).

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Dream Houses" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Burley Cue" by Steve Pierson
  • "Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers
  • "Gravity" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Hennepin" by James Buckley and Brian Bradley
  • "All Black" by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Vijay Kumar.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                                 

comments powered by Disqus