2 Chefs And A Lie: Canadian Prime Minister Edition

Jul 11, 2022
Dan gives up the hosting chair and becomes a contestant in our most popular (and only) Sporkful game show, 2 Chefs And A Lie! The game is simple. Dan talks with three “chefs.” Two are real, and one is a faker with a made-up resume. Dan gets five questions per chef to determine who’s legit, and who doesn’t know their bass from their elbow. The best part: You can play along! Can you spot the fake chef?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Company" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Stepwise Synth Arc" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Intrepid Stratagem" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Comin' For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of The Sporkful.

