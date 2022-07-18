10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
Phil Rosenthal Has A Menu Strategy

Jul 18, 2022
Phil Rosenthal Has A Menu Strategy
Wherever Phil Rosenthal goes, he wants to eat — which explains the name of his Netflix show, Somebody Feed Phil. He travels the world with wide eyes, an empty stomach, and a bottomless supply of delight at the people and food he encounters. And before Somebody Feed Phil and his new podcast Naked Lunch, Phil created the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which used food as a key source of tension between the characters. Over lunch at Frenchette, Dan and Phil swap menu strategies, dissect the role of food in a classic Raymond episode, and get into Phil’s relationship with his parents, who were Holocaust survivors who didn’t understand his passion for fine dining.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with editing help this week from Tanaka Muvavarirwa.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Comin For A Change " by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Limon Coke" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Mouse Song Light" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "All Black" by Erick Anderson
  • "Trippin'" by Erick Anderson
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Simple Song" by Chris Bierden

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

