  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: A Trunk Full Of Truffles

Posted by

Dec 27, 2024
Reheat: A Trunk Full Of Truffles
Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

We follow a young truffle dealer as he hustles his way across New York City selling white truffles out of a styrofoam cooler in his car for thousands of dollars a pop. Then we try to figure out why people pay so much for this funky fungus. 

This episode originally aired on November 27, 2016, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Shoshana Gold, and Elizabeth Kulas, with editing by Dan Charles. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Hound Dog" by Jason Mickelson
  • "Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Gorman Weiland
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

View Transcript



