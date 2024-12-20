  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Hari Dreams Of Donuts

Dec 20, 2024
Reheat: Hari Dreams Of Donuts
Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

When comedian Hari Kondabolu isn't delivering incisive jokes about politics and identity, he's dreaming of being locked inside a magical bakery. Hari tells us why you shouldn't ask him about Indian food, and shares his take on whether famous food scenes with Apu on The Simpsons are racist or not.

This episode originally aired on May 6. 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "New Old" by JT Bates
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Hari Kondabolu.

