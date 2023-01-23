  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Jan 23, 2023
Mission: ImPASTAble 9 | New Shapes From Old Places

The number one question Dan has gotten since inventing cascatelli is: Are you going to invent another pasta shape? The answer is probably not — the sequel is never as good as the original. Instead, he gets a better idea: find some old, obscure shapes that he loves, make a tweak or two, and team up with Sfoglini to produce them. But first he has to figure out which shapes, and how to get his hands on them. That requires a lot of taste testing and a trip to Italy. Plus, an accident threatens to derail Sfoglini’s production, and we get an update on cascatelli.

Click here to shop all Sporkful pastas and products at Sfoglini.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell, with additional editing this week by Hali Bey Ramdene, Abigail Keel, and Nora Ritchie.

Mission: ImPASTAble theme by Andi Kristins, with additional music help from Black Label Music:

  • "Loud" by Bira
  • "Layers" by Erick Anderson
  • "All Black" by Afrokeys
  • "Electro Italy" by Nicholas Rod
  • "Shake and Bake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Sfoglini.

