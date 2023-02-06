  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
A French Chef And Cincinnati: A Love Story

Posted by

Feb 06, 2023
A French Chef And Cincinnati: A Love Story

When the French chef Jean-Robert de Cavel died in December, hundreds of chefs wore their white coats to his memorial service in downtown Cincinnati. It was a testament to how many people Jean-Robert had inspired in the thirty years he lived in the city. So how did this fancy French chef end up in Cincinnati — and why did he stay? We hear about Jean-Robert’s unlikely love affair with his adopted city, and we talk with food writer Keith Pandolfi about how the chef’s legacy has inspired Cincy’s food scene to reclaim its local pride. Then Dan and Keith come up with a new Super Bowl food craze just for Cincinnati.

Get the goetta muffuletta at The Governor Modern Diner in Cincinnati on February 10 and 11!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. The first half of this episode originally aired on November 5, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld, with editing by Gianna Palmer and mixing by Dan Dzula.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Saturn Returns" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Small Talk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Dreamin' Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "My Little Friend" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Keith Pandolfi/Cincinnati Enquirer

