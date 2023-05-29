  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
The Secret To Grace Church’s Lobster Rolls

May 29, 2023
The Secret To Grace Church’s Lobster Rolls

In the 1980s, six women on an island off the coast of Massachusetts began selling lobster rolls as a church fundraiser. Today, people travel by car, boat, and plane just to taste these hallowed summer treats. This week, one of those people is Dan. He travels to Martha’s Vineyard to uncover Grace Church's secret recipe. Plus, Daniel Gritzer from Serious Eats breaks down the science of why frozen lobster might be better than fresh.

On Saturday, June 3, Dan will be moderating a panel at a food festival on Martha’s Vineyard called Martha’s Vineyard Flavors. It’s a weekend of talks, demonstrations, and delicious meals. You can buy tickets to part of the event or the whole thing here.

This episode originally aired on June 17, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Ngofeen Mputubwele, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Jared O'Connell, and Nora Ritchie.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

- "Stay For The Summer" by Will Van De Crommert

- "Comin' for a Change" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

- "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

- "Intrepid Stratagem" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo: Courtesy of Dan Pashman.

 

