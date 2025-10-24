  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

How Did Staying Hydrated Become A Thing? (Reheat)

Posted by

Oct 24, 2025
How Did Staying Hydrated Become A Thing? (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

To say that hydration is an invention is only a slight exaggeration. Water bottles have become a crucial accessory — a status symbol. How did that happen? This week we bring you an episode from our friends at the Slate podcast Decoder Ring. They investigate how bottled water transformed itself from a small, European luxury item to the single largest beverage category in America. It took savvy marketing from brands like Gatorade and Perrier, who pushed the idea that dehydration was a pervasive problem to be solved. Today hydration is a wellness cure-all, but the science doesn’t exactly match the marketing.

This episode originally aired on July 12, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, and Jared O'Connell, along with Willa Paskin, Benjamin Frisch, and Cleo Levin of Decoder Ring. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Jazzmin Sutherland, and Morgan Johnson. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Incidentally" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Cautiously Optimistic" by OK Factor
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Ivan Radic/Flickr CC.

View Transcript



