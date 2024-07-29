When Celery Was More Expensive Than Caviar

Celery doesn't get a lot of love these days. But it was the avocado toast of the late 1800s and early 1900s. People thought it had magical powers, and the hottest chefs in New York City were making celery-fed duckling, mashed celery, fried celery, and celery tea. So why did celery fall from grace? And can this once vaunted vegetable make a comeback? Reporter Maya Kroth and our friends at the podcast Proof, from America’s Test Kitchen, investigate.

This episode originally aired on January 7, 2019, and was reported by Maya Kroth and produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. It was edited by Gianna Palmer and mixed by John DeLore. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

