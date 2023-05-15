  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
Is Protecting Abalone Also Destroying A Native Tradition?

May 15, 2023
Is Protecting Abalone Also Destroying A Native Tradition?

When the California government stepped in to try and prevent abalone from going extinct, it also criminalized the food traditions of indigenous people in the region. In this episode from our friends at the podcast Copper and Heat, we look into the history of this now luxury ingredient — a tale that involves San Francisco bohemians, Japanese fishermen, and a Pomo-Paiute woman who has risked jail time and fines in order to keep these food traditions alive.

This episode features guests Ann VileisisHillary Renick, and Doug Bush.

