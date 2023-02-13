  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
Alan And Arlene Alda Bonded Over A Fallen Rum Cake

Feb 13, 2023
Alan And Arlene Alda Bonded Over A Fallen Rum Cake

"Flirting over food is really the best way to flirt," says actor Alan Alda, and he would know. He met his wife, Arlene, at a dinner party in college. A rum cake fell off the top of a refrigerator, and Arlene and Alan were the only ones to grab a fork and eat it off the floor. More than sixty years later, they’re still married. Their secret? Good communication. Alan and Arlene advise Dan on how to communicate with his own family about food, why a dinner party is about so much more than the meal, and why short memories help build long relationships. 

This episode originally aired on July 2, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Aviva DeKornfeld, and Rob McGinley Myers. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "The Huxtables" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Stacks" by Erick Anderson
  • "New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Brad Trent and Alan Alda.

 

