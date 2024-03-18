  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Anything’s Pastable 4 | A Cookbook Is Born

Posted by

Mar 18, 2024
Anything’s Pastable 4 | A Cookbook Is Born

In the final episode of “Anything’s Pastable,” the recipes are done — but they’re all in Google Docs. Now Dan has to bring them together into an actual book, with a cohesive visual style. So he hires an art director who scours flea markets for just the right props to bring the book’s personality to life. Then Dan heads to the Bay Area for the photo shoot, which means cooking nearly every recipe from the book one last time. When he has to pick the most important photo of all — the cover — the pressure is on. Will his publisher, and his family, judge his book by it?

Anything’s Pastable the cookbook is on sale tomorrow, March 19, but you can order it today (including signed copies), and see if Dan’s visiting a city near you on his tour of book signings and live podcast tapings with special guests! Follow Dan on Instagram to see photos and videos from the Anything’s Pastable journey. And if listening to this episode makes you want to go to Italy, now’s your chance! Dan has teamed up with Culinary Backstreets to create a tour that will take you to many of the same places, with many of the same people. Tour Rome with Katie Parla, take a cooking class in Lecce with Silvestro Silvestori, and eat pasta in Bari with Dan!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with editing by Tracey Samuelson and Tomeka Weatherspoon. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Original theme music by Andrea Kristinsdottir, with interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Talk To Me Now” by Hayley Briasco and Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “Layers” by Erick Anderson
  • “Twenty 99” by Erick Anderson
  • “Sweet Summer Love” by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Private Detective” by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • “The Huxtables” by Kenneth J Brahmstedt
  • “Mellophone” by James Thomas Bates
  • “Silhouette” by Erick Anderson
  • “Loud” by Yitzhak Bira Vanara
  • “Lowtown” by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                     

comments powered by Disqus