  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Anything’s Pastable 3 | Searching For A Spark

Mar 11, 2024
As Dan’s cookbook deadline approaches, recipe testing kicks into high gear — and he attempts to develop a few recipes on his own. But scorched pans and sauce spills lead to frayed nerves. Can he rediscover the creative spark that got him excited about this project in the first place?

Preorder Dan’s cookbook today (including signed copies), and see if he’s visiting a city near you on his tour of book signings and live podcast tapings with special guests! Follow Dan on Instagram to see photos and videos from the Anything’s Pastable journey. And if listening to this episode makes you want to go to Italy, now’s your chance! Dan has teamed up with Culinary Backstreets to create a tour that will take you to many of the same places, with many of the same people. Tour Rome with Katie Parla, take a cooking class in Lecce with Silvestro Silvestori, and eat pasta in Bari with Dan!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with editing by Tracey Samuelson and Tomeka Weatherspoon. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Original theme music by Andrea Kristinsdottir, with interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “Lucky Strike” by Erick Anderson
  • “Twenty 99” by Erick Anderson
  • “Loud” by Yitzhak Bira Vanara
  • “Lowtown” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Small Talk” by Hayley Briasco
  • “De Splat” by Paul Geoffrey Fonfara

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

