What’s The State Of The Bagel?

Should bagels ever be toasted? Why does the restaurant industry have so many scandals? And what could possibly possess someone to feed their baby a straight-up stick of butter? We answer all these questions and more in this very special live edition of the Salad Spinner — our rapid-fire, roundtable discussion of all the biggest and buzziest food news of the moment. Joining us in the Spinner are best-selling cookbook author and YouTuber Kenji López-Alt and legendary comic Judy Gold.

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, India Rice, and Morgan Johnson.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

"All Black" by Erick Anderson

"Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Gust Of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh

"One Time" by Jordan Bleau

Photo courtesy of Emma Morgenstern.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.